Rafi SM, Saputra EB, Nofrialdi R. J. Law Polit. Humanit. 2022; 3(1): 241-250.

(Copyright © 2022, Dinasti Research)

10.38035/jlph.v3i1.163

unavailable

This research is motivated social behavior is not good, it is allegedly due to lack of training caregivers and children in the orphanage Aisyiyah Koto Tangah Padang of City.  The purpose of this study is to see and describe the relationship between child development and social behavior at the Orphanage Aisyiyah Koto Tangah Padang of City.  This research is a quantitative study that is descriptive correlational, the samples in this study were 55 people who were taken were taken from the entire population.  Techniques of data collection in this research that uses questionnaires, data analysis is descriptive quantitative.  The results of this study indicate that 1) the image guidance provided by the caregiver is still not good looks that still pembinan less provide moral guidance in the mix and less provide guidance in carrying out the activities, 2) description of social behavior is still not well seen that there is still a children who do not abide by the rules at the orphanage,   lack of respect for other people's work and given the lack of cooperation among children, 3) there is a significant relationship between the development of the child's social behavior in orphanage Aisyiyah Koto Tangah Padang of City.


Child Social Behavior; Development

