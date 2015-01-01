Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although peers figure prominently in developmental models of alcohol use, our understanding of the influence of peer social context in cue reactivity paradigms with adolescents and emerging adults in the human laboratory and the natural environment is limited. This study tested associations between alcohol craving among youth in the human laboratory using alcohol-related images, with and without peers, and in the natural environment using ecological momentary assessment (EMA).



METHODS: Data for this preregistered secondary analysis were collected prior to randomization in two medication trials (N = 115). Participants completed an image cue exposure paradigm at the baseline laboratory session followed by approximately 7 days of EMA.



RESULTS: In the laboratory, model-based mean comparisons from multilevel models (MLMs) showed that all drinking images elicited greater craving than neutral images. No differences were observed across the three image categories containing alcohol. Image category by age interactions demonstrated that, compared to older youth, younger youth displayed lower craving in response to neutral versus social drinking context with peers images and older, compared to younger, youth displayed higher craving in response to nonsocial drinking images versus social drinking contexts with peers images. In the natural environment, craving was greatest when youth were in the presence of alcohol-using peers and alcohol-related cues, regardless of age. Laboratory craving to alcohol images was positively associated with craving in the natural environment.



CONCLUSIONS: For youth, peers are a salient social context associated with increased craving, particularly in the natural environment. Laboratory cue reactivity to alcohol images predicted real-world craving, further supporting the ecological validity of this paradigm in youth.

Language: en