Streicher A, Haselgruber A, Sölva K, Lueger-Schuster B. BMJ Open 2023; 13(8): e067860.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37527893
OBJECTIVES: Foster children are disproportionately exposed to complex trauma, which may lead to multifaceted impairments that manifest in comorbid emotional and behavioural problems. As little is known about the interactions between comorbid disorders over time, the present study aims to explore the co-development of traumatic stress (TS) symptoms and externalising behaviour problems (EBP), as well as the influence of complex trauma operationalised as cumulative child maltreatment (CM). SETTING: As part of a 3-year longitudinal study, children from six foster care facilities in Lower Austria were interviewed at three measurement points. PARTICIPANTS: Of, in total, 263 participating children, the data of 124 children aged 10-18 years (M=13.5, 28% female) could be analysed. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Latent growth curve models were used to examine the co-development of TS symptoms (International Trauma Questionnaire) and EBP (Child Behaviour Checklist) over time; gender, age and cumulative CM (Childhood Trauma Questionnaire) acted as time-invariant covariates.
Language: en
MENTAL HEALTH; Child & adolescent psychiatry; Quality in health care; STATISTICS & RESEARCH METHODS