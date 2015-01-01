|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Age-friendly communities are those with characteristics that can support and promote healthy aging. Among the common domains of these characteristics, transportation and neighborhood spaces are particularly relevant for older adults maintaining mobility in their communities. The objective of this scoping review is to provide a synthesis of age-friendly community indicators, developed for research and planning, that evaluate characteristics most associated with community-level mobility, specifically transportation and neighborhood spaces. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We conducted a systematic search of PubMed, Scopus, Medline, APA PsychInfo, CINAHL Plus, SocIndex, Academic Search Premier, and Web of Science. We reviewed eight articles and reports that described the development or evaluation of a set of generalizable indicators to measure the age-friendliness of a community's transportation and neighborhood spaces resources.
Neighborhoods; Age-friendly Environments; Aging in Place