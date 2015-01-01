Abstract

Left-turn waiting area (LWA) is an innovative traffic design that is popularly applied to improve the traffic capacity of signalized intersections in China. The traffic safety impacts of the LWA, however, have not been fully discussed in previous studies. Thus, the study aims to evaluate the safety performance of the LWA by means of the traffic conflict technique. A field investigation was conducted to collect the post-encroachment time (PET) of conflicts and relevant variables at the signalized intersections in Jinhua, China. The Chi-square and two sample t-tests were adopted to examine the difference in conflict distribution between the intersections with and without LWA. The random parameter ordered logit model was employed to identify the factors contributing to the risks of vehicular collisions.



RESULTS indicate that (1) intersections with LWA are generally associated with more merging conflicts; (2) there are no significant discrepancies in the PET values between intersections with and without LWA; and (3) factors such as the number of left-turn lanes, number of receiving lanes, conflict type, vehicle type, driving direction, stopping outside LWA and overtaking behavior are identified to significantly impact the traffic conflicts. The findings serve to develop the countermeasures to ensure the safe operation of LWA.

