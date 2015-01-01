|
Citation
|
Zhang G, Cai Y, Hu X, Xuan Q. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37526366
|
Abstract
|
Left-turn waiting area (LWA) is an innovative traffic design that is popularly applied to improve the traffic capacity of signalized intersections in China. The traffic safety impacts of the LWA, however, have not been fully discussed in previous studies. Thus, the study aims to evaluate the safety performance of the LWA by means of the traffic conflict technique. A field investigation was conducted to collect the post-encroachment time (PET) of conflicts and relevant variables at the signalized intersections in Jinhua, China. The Chi-square and two sample t-tests were adopted to examine the difference in conflict distribution between the intersections with and without LWA. The random parameter ordered logit model was employed to identify the factors contributing to the risks of vehicular collisions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Left-turn waiting area; post-encroachment time; random parameter ordered logit model; signalized intersection; traffic conflict