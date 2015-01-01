|
Kudinova AY, Brick LA, Armey M, Nugent NR. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37525367
OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a significant mental health concern with the highest prevalence among adolescents. NSSI has been conceptualized as one of the maladaptive strategies to cope with challenging affect or a form of self-punishment. Although characterizing moment-to-moment associations between shame and NSSI in individuals' real-world environment and partitioning between- and within-person effects is critical for mobile and timely interventions, most studies examined habitual experiences of negative affective states and focused on adults.
ecological momentary assessment; shame; anger; Adolescent non-suicidal self-injury; in vivo negative affect