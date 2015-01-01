Abstract

BACKGROUND: Seat belts might save people's lives in car accidents by preventing severe collision damage and keeping passengers safe from critical injuries. This meta-analysis was performed to assess the prevalence of seat belt use among drivers and passengers.



METHODS: The databases of PubMed, Web of Science (WOS), and Google Scholar were searched from the beginning of 2000 to late December 2020 to identify studies that investigated the prevalence of seat belt use among drivers and passengers. The pooled prevalence was calculated using a random-effects model. The STATA-v14 software was used to perform data analysis.



RESULTS: Sixty-eight studies that met the inclusion criteria and were suitable for this meta-analysis were identified. The pooled prevalence of seat belt use was 43.94% (95% CI: 42.23-45.73) among drivers, 38.47% (95% CI: 34.89-42.42) among front-seat passengers, and 15.32% (95% CI: 12.33-19.03) among rear-seat passengers. The lowest seat belt use among drivers and passengers was observed in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, while the highest use was reported in Europe and America. Moreover, the prevalence of seat belt use was higher among women drivers [51.47% (95% CI: 48.62-54.48)] than men drivers [38.27% (95% CI: 34.98-41.87)] (P < 0.001). Furthermore, the highest prevalence of seat belt use was seen among drivers (68.9%) and front-seat passengers (50.5%) of sports utility vehicles (SUVs); in contrast, the lowest prevalence was observed among drivers and passengers of public vehicles such as buses, minibuses, and taxis.



CONCLUSIONS: In general, the prevalence of seat belt use was not high among drivers and was even lower among passengers. Moreover, drivers and passengers in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa had the lowest prevalence of seat belt usage. Additionally, drivers and passengers of public transportation (buses, minibuses, and taxis) had a lower rate of seat belt use, especially among men. Therefore, effective interventional programs to improve seat belt use should be designed and implemented, particularly among these at-risk populations in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

