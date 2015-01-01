|
Citation
Loiseau M, Matheux A, Sabini S, Cavard S, Advenier AS, Pasquet A, François-Purssell I, Guerard P. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37526251
Abstract
Nitrites are commonly used in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries. Recently, they have been identified in cases of voluntary intoxication. We report the case of a 13-year-old girl who was found lifeless on her bed next to a glass containing a white powder and a bottle containing a white powder with a moistened appearance. External examination and autopsy revealed a nonspecific asphyxia syndrome, which was confirmed by the pathological analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
lethal white powder; Raman spectrometry; sodium nitrite; suicide kit suicide methods among young people; X-ray diffraction