Abstract

When faced with the challenge of overcoming adversity or trauma, I often find myself using art as a means of expression for myself and my patients. I tend to favor the abstract over the concrete in contrast to many of my erudite peer residents. This preference ultimately led toward a less-than-pleasant exercise in self-reflection when our hospital's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office invited staff to submit artwork to promote their mission. Their office was seeking artwork that embodied their message of enhancing trust and intervention within our organization against sexual assault and harassment. It is in the hope of encouraging others that I share my art (Fig. 1), my experiences, and why I chose the Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) as a symbol of intervention and resiliency for those affected by sexual trauma.

Language: en