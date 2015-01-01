Abstract

Preventing suicide remains a top clinical priority of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In 2019, U.S. military veterans experienced a suicide rate of 52.3% higher than non-Veteran U.S. adults. Cigarette smoking has been found to be independently associated with an elevated risk of suicidal ideation, attempts, plans, and deaths among veterans and non-veterans. However, tobacco use is frequently overlooked in suicide risk assessment and mitigation and is not yet a target for intervention in VA suicide prevention protocols. In this commentary, we recommend that cigarette smoking be considered in suicide risk assessment protocols and that tobacco cessation interventions be considered as a potential beneficial treatment intervention to reduce the risk of suicide. Given the public health threat of suicide among veterans, it is essential to elucidate promising areas of intervention for those at high risk of suicide. Cigarette smoking is a modifiable target, associated with suicide risk, for which there are evidence-based interventions. Therefore, tobacco use disorder identification and treatment should be considered for inclusion in VA suicide risk protocols.

