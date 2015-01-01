CONTACT US: Contact info
Sanders J, Thomas L, Kerr T, Benita T, Abela K, Ulrich B. Nurs. Manage. (Springhouse) 2023; 54(8): 20-30.
37527648
Effective training and education programs help reinforce techniques and behaviors healthcare providers should use when faced with a threatening situation. The goal of this pilot project was to decrease incidents of harm due to workplace violence through improvements in de-escalation techniques, reporting of incidents, and incident response times.
