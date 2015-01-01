Abstract

In South Africa, symptoms of common mental disorders (CMDs) such as depression and anxiety are highly prevalent during the perinatal period and linked to experiences of domestic violence. However, limited routine detection and treatment is available to pregnant women with these problems, even though evidence suggests that screening and treating CMDs during pregnancy improves the health and economic outcomes of mothers and their children, and has been suggested as a key approach to improving the health of perinatal women and children. We investigated facilitators and barriers of service-providers and service-users in detecting and treating pregnant women with symptoms of CMDs and experiences of domestic violence. This study was conducted in four midwife obstetric units (MOUs) in Cape Town, South Africa, and in the non-profit organisations providing community-based support in the communities surrounding the MOUs. Service-provider perspectives were informed by qualitative interviews with 37 healthcare workers providing care to pregnant women. Qualitative interviews with 38 pregnant women attending the same MOUs for their first antenatal care visit provided service-user perspectives. Facilitators identified included the availability of a mental health screening questionnaire and the perceived importance of detection and treatment by both service-providers and -users. Barriers contributing to the low detection rates included service-users concerns about the lack of confidentiality and feelings of shame related to experiences of domestic violence as well as service providers discomfort in dealing with mental health issues, their limited time available and heavy patient load. In addition, service-providers highlighted the lack of standardised referral pathways and the poor uptake of referrals by women with symptoms of depression and anxiety, or experiences of domestic violence. While the system-level barriers need to be addressed at a policy level, the patient- and provider-level barriers identified indicate the need to strengthen health systems by training antenatal care nurses to detect symptoms of CMDs and experiences of domestic violence in pregnant women, developing standardised referral pathways and training lay healthcare workers to provide treatment for mild symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Language: en