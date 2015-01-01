Abstract

BACKGROUND: Australian university students are at risk of experiencing poor mental health, being vulnerable to self-harm and suicidal ideation.



AIM: "Talk-to-Me" is a suicide ideation prevention Massive open online course (MOOC) previously showing it can support Western Australian university students' knowledge of identifying and responding to suicide ideation in themselves and others.



METHODS: A multi-site one-group pre-test/post-test design with a 12-week follow-up explored the efficacy of "Talk-to-Me" for university students Australia-wide, evaluating the influence of COVID-19 and location. Overall, 217 students (55% female; m(age) = 24.93 years [18, 60]) enrolled in this study from 2020 to 2021. Participants' responses to suicidal statements, mental health literacy, generalized self-efficacy, help-seeking behavior, and overall utility of the program were collected at baseline, post-MOOC (10 weeks from baseline) and 12-week follow-up. The effect of time and location interaction was explored using a random-effects regression model.



RESULTS: Findings indicated significant improvement in participants' knowledge of positive mental health support strategies (ES = 0.42, p < 0.001) and recognizing appropriate responses to suicidal statements (ES = 0.37, p < 0.001) at 10-weeks, with further improvement at 12 weeks follow-up (ES = 0.47 and 0.46, p < 0.001). Students reported higher generalized self-efficacy at the 12-week follow-up compared to baseline (ES = 0.19, p = 0.03) and an increased tendency to seek professional help for mental health issues (ES = 0.22, p = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: These findings provide preliminary evidence of the efficacy of the "Talk-to-Me" program in supporting ‎university students across Australia to increase their suicide-related knowledge and skills, ‎general self-efficacy, and overall mental fitness.

