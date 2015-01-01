Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This prospective study examined the direct and interactive effects of depressive symptoms and cultural family processes (i.e., intergenerational cultural conflict, academic parental control, cultural socialization parenting) on Asian American youths' suicidal ideation from adolescence to young adulthood.



METHODS: We utilized three-wave data of 408 Korean American and 378 Filipino American youths (M = 15.00 years, SD = 1.91 at Wave 1). For each ethnicity, we tested (1) whether depressive symptoms and cultural family processes predicted past-year suicidal ideation; and (2) whether cultural family processes moderated the depressive symptom-suicidal ideation link.



RESULTS: Across ethnicities, depressive symptoms significantly predicted suicidal ideation after controlling for cultural family processes. For Filipino youths, intergenerational cultural conflict significantly predicted suicidal ideation after controlling depressive symptoms and exacerbated the depressive symptom-suicidal ideation link. For Filipino youths, depressive symptoms were significantly associated with suicidal ideation only at lower levels of cultural socialization parenting. For Korean youths, academic parental control exacerbated the depressive symptom-suicidal ideation link.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that while depressive symptoms have a robust effect on Asian American youths' suicidal ideation, this effect may be moderated by cultural family processes. Different findings for Korean and Filipino youths highlight the importance of disaggregating analyses by ethnicity to guide prevention efforts.

Language: en