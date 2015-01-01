Abstract

Every year people drown while visiting coastal beaches. Increasingly, studies indicate that bystanders play a critical role in rescuing people from drowning. However, very limited research has explored the contribution surfers make to reducing fatal drowning. This research examined aquatic bystander rescues conducted by surfers in Aotearoa, New Zealand. It analysed their characteristics and the conditions under which they took place. The study draws upon an online survey disseminated through several social media platforms which gathered 418 complete responses. The findings indicate that male and female surfers conducted an average of three rescues across their surfing career. Surfers typically perform rescues at their local surfing spot. Three quarters of the rescues were completed either at unpatrolled beaches or outside patrolled hours, thus filling a critical gap. In 46% of the rescues, surfers felt they had saved the person's life. Overall, the research emphasises the significant, yet under-estimated, role of surfers in coastal drowning prevention and water safety. It concludes that organisations involved in drowning prevention should work closely with surfing communities on ways to reduce fatalities at coastal beaches.

