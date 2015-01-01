Abstract

Aim. In this paper, we intended to present the main activities on and in the water that can be taught in physical and sport academic classes and to present the benefits of practicing this discipline. Using the bibliographic study method, we present the most popular water sports, depending on the geographical area of practice, the necessary equipment, the average learning time, and the capacities developed by students. Based on our knowledge and experience as water sports event organizers and coaches, we want to show some of the possibilities to develop programs and camps with the students, teaching and preparing them to work with kids, young or adults. From our over 14 years of experience in water sport, from studying and sharing knowledge with coaches worldwide, we will also describe in this paper the importance of starting this class with a first aid and drowning rescue course, which can be useful in any situation for the whole life.



Conclusions. Following the bibliographic study conducted in this article, we have tried and believe that we have been able to demonstrate the multitude of benefits and strong educational character water sports can play in the students personal development, the opportunities it offers on working and teaching this discipline to others, or just helping them in need, argue with these reasons why do we think it can be useful to have part in the curriculum of physical education and sport.



Keywords: water sports, particularities, students, academic enviroment

Language: en