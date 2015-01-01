Abstract

Gun violence in any form is a compound, complex problem that consistently plagues diverse communities across the United States. As such, the problem evades simplistic, unidimensional solutions such as gun control, target hardening, and tougher sentencing. When occurring in schools, gun violence is particularly troublesome as it violates social expectations, parental needs for a safe place to entrust the education of their children, and the primary functions of educational institutions those being to provide a safe and secure space for teaching, learning, and socializing. This paper addresses the problem of gun violence in schools by application of a public health approach and a novel, direct application of the Emergency Management Cycle. These two perspectives combine to offer the ability to generate comprehensive, evidence-based options to gun violence in schools and the communities that house them. To anchor the observations and recommendations presented, the author uses epistemology, the study of knowledge and its limits, as the filter to make clear to the reader the body of evidence that is used to support assertions and recommendations. Finally, a case is made for the essential role that social workers can play in school gun violence intervention.



Key words: guns violence intervention; guns in schools; community violence intervention; public health approach; Emergency Management Cycle; Evidence-based approach

