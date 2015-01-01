Abstract

There is no one definition of forensic anthropology. At its core, forensic anthropology uses anatomical, physical anthropological, and social anthropological techniques to analyse the human, or what remains of the human, for medico-legal purposes.



Traditionally, forensic anthropologists have utilized their skills to assist with the identification of the deceased, especially after extensive decomposition and skeletonization, thermal damage, or fragmentation. Using both metric and non-metric methods that examine human bones, they compile a biological profile of the individual, identifying probable population affinity, age at death, biological sex, and stature. Additionally, more individuating features include information about diseases that were suffered, past injuries, congenital abnormalities, previous surgery, and dental treatment or bone anomalies. Whilst identification of the deceased remains central to the work of forensic anthropologists, their work has evolved over time and today includes assisting with recovery of remains (especially in situations where fragmentation and decomposition have occurred), assisting with establishing the time since death interval, and assisting the forensic pathologist with understanding the manner of death when there is relevant skeletal evidence.



Forensic anthropology is a relatively new discipline with its academic roots planted firmly alongside biological/physical anthropology, which in turnlooks to anatomy as its academic originator. Many of the early medico-legal cases involved experts whose training was in human anatomy, such as Jeffries Wyman (1814-74), a professor of anatomy and physiology, who was called to give evidence in the trial of Harvard chemist Dr John Webster, who was accused of the murder of his colleague Dr George Parkman, to whom he was in debt. Parkman was last seen alive entering the Medical College at Harvard, where Webster's office was situated, on 23 November 1849. Parkman was reported missing by his family the next day, but despite extensive searches, his body was not found. When questioned, Webster reported that he had met with Parkman, had paid him some of the money that he owed him, and that Parkman had subsequently left the meeting alive. The college janitor, Ephraim Littlefield, became suspicious of Webster and spied him burning something in his furnace. He then chiseled his way into Webster's privy, where a pelvis and dismembered lower limbs were found. Further bone fragments were located in the furnace area, and after extensive searching a torso was found in a chest. Jeffries Wyman gave evidence at the twelve-day trial, having identified the bones as human and belonging to an individual measuring about 5 feet 10 inches, the height of the missing man. Further evidence was also heard that the body had been dismembered, and identification was presented by a dentist who had undertaken dental work on the victim, helping to confirm that the body found belonged to the missing Parkman.



Parkman's murder marked probably the first case in which scientific evidence of this type was presented in court. It was not the last, however, and cases such as the trial of Alfred Leutgert in Chicago in 1897 demonstrated that it was possible to gain forensic evidence from the bones of the victim, even if they were fragmented or damaged by post-mortem events...

