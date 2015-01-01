Abstract

Military accidents are often associated with stress and depressive psychological conditions among soldiers, and they often fail to adapt to military life. Therefore, this study analyzes whether there are differences in EEG and pulse wave indices between general soldiers and three groups of soldiers who have not adapted to military life and are at risk of accidents. Data collection was carried out using a questionnaire and a device that can measure EEG and pulse waves, and data analysis was performed using SPSS. The results showed that the concentration level and brain activity indices were higher in the general soldiers and the soldiers in the first stage of accident risk. The body stress index was higher for each stage of accident risk, and the physical vitality index was higher for general soldiers. Therefore, it can be seen that soldiers who have not adapted to military life and are at risk of accidents have somewhat lower concentration and brain activity than general soldiers, and have symptoms of stress and lethargy. The results of this study will contribute to reducing human accidents through EEG and pulse wave measurements not only in the military but also in occupations with a high risk of accidents such as construction.

Language: en