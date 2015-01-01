|
Hoseinzadeh Nooshabadi M, Vasquez HM, Donmez B. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 192: e107202.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37531853
OBJECTIVE: This study sought to evaluate the relationship between young drivers' intention to engage in cellphone distractions while driving and their emotions towards the associated risks. First, we assessed whether the emotions of guilt, shame, and fear are associated with young drivers' intention to engage in cellphone distractions, through an extended Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) model. Second, we evaluated whether road signs that may evoke these negative emotions reduce cellphone use intentions among young drivers.
Distracted driving; Distraction mitigation; Mobile phone use; Theory of planned behavior; Young drivers