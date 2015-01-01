Abstract

Pedestrian safety is a critical issue in the United Kingdom (UK) as pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users. Despite numerous studies on pedestrian-vehicle crashes globally, limited research has been conducted to explore the factors contributing to such incidents in the UK, especially on rural roads. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the severity of pedestrian injuries sustained on rural roads in the UK, including crashes at intersections and non-intersections. We utilized the STATS19 dataset, which provided comprehensive road safety data from 2015 to 2019. To overcome the challenges posed by heterogeneity in the data, we employed a Latent Class Analysis to identify homogeneous clusters of crashes. Additionally, we utilized the Ordered Probit model to identify contributing factors within each cluster. Our findings revealed that various factors had distinct effects on the severity of pedestrian injuries at intersections and non-intersections. Several parameters like the pedestrian location in footway and one-way roads are only statistically significant in the intersection section. Certain factors such as the day of the week, the pedestrian's location in a refuge, and minor roads (class B roads) were found to be significant only in the non-intersection section.Parameters includingpedestrians aged over 65 years and under 15 years, drivers under 25 years, male drivers and pedestrians, darkness, heavy vehicles, speed limits exceeding 96 km/h (60 mph), major roads (class A roads), and single carriageway roadsare significant in both sections. The study proposes various measures to mitigate the severity of pedestrian-vehicle crashes, such as improving lighting conditions, enhancing pedestrian infrastructure, reducing speed limits in crash-prone areas, and promoting education and awareness among pedestrians and drivers. The findings and suggested measures could help policymakers and practitioners develop effective strategies and interventions to reduce the severity of these incidents and enhance pedestrian safety.

