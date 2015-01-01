Abstract

Craniomaxillofacial trauma (CMFT) is a type of injury that affects the face, neck, and scalp, and includes facial bone fractures, dentoalveolar trauma, and soft tissue injuries. Work, traffic accidents, sports, and daily activities commonly cause these injuries. However, they are widespread in war-torn countries where armed conflict leads to a high incidence of CMFT. The lack of resources, health care infrastructure, and surgical personnel in these areas result in subpar treatment and poor patient outcomes, contributing to the high mortality and morbidity rates among war victims. The importance of a multidisciplinary approach to CMFT management cannot be overstated, but current obstacles, such as a lack of access to proper medical care and rehabilitation services, impede the development of effective treatments. CMFT treatment is complex and prohibitively expensive for war-torn nations to afford, necessitating international intervention to provide life-saving surgical procedures for those suffering from CMFT in conflict zones. Despite efforts to improve CMFT treatments in war-torn countries, more must be done to improve treatment outcomes. Data collection and research must also be improved in order to develop effective evidence-based treatment methods.

