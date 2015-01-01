Abstract

This report is based on the extrapolation to 2020 of data on the economic burden of mental illnesses in Pakistan in 2006. Given the resultant estimated high economic burden of mental illness in the country (£2.97 billion in 2020), we advocate a revised budget allocation to mental healthcare. As a resource-scarce nation that is entangled in natural disasters, Pakistan needs cost-effective psychological interventions such as culturally adapted manual-assisted problem-solving training (C-MAP) for the prevention of self-harm and suicide and to move towards attaining the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Although government has taken initiatives to support healthcare services (such as the Sehat Sahulat Program for universal health coverage), there is still a need to implement a cost-effective national digital model for mental healthcare such as the Agha Khan Development Network Digital Health Programme.

Language: en