Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent public health issue associated with multiple physical and mental health consequences for survivors. Digital interventions can provide low-threshold support to those experiencing IPV, but existing digital interventions have limited efficacy in improving the safety and mental health of IPV survivors. Digitally adapting an integrative intervention with advocacy-based and psychological content holds promise for increasing the efficacy of digital interventions in the context of IPV.



METHODS: This study examines the needs, acceptability and usability of an integrative digital intervention for people affected by IPV. We used the think-aloud method and semi-structured interviews with a sample of six people with lived experiences of IPV and six service providers. We analyzed the data using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: We identified the increasing general acceptance of digital support tools and the limited capacity of the current support system as societal context factors influencing the acceptance of and needs regarding digital interventions in the context of IPV. An integrative digital self-help intervention offers several opportunities to complement the current support system and to meet the needs of people affected by IPV, including the reduction of social isolation, a space for self-reflection and coping strategies to alleviate the situation. However, potentially ongoing violence, varying stages of awareness and psychological capacities, and as well as the diversity of IPV survivors make it challenging to develop a digital intervention suitable for the target group. We received feedback on the content of the intervention and identified design features required for intervention usability.



CONCLUSION: An integrative digital self-help approach, with appropriate security measures and trauma-informed design, has the potential to provide well-accepted, comprehensive and continuous psychosocial support to people experiencing IPV. A multi-modular intervention that covers different topics and can be personalized to individual user needs could address the diversity of the target population. Providing guidance for the digital intervention is critical to spontaneously address individual needs. Further research is needed to evaluate the efficacy of an integrative digital self-help intervention and to explore its feasibility it in different settings and populations.

