McKee CS, Matthews M, Rankin A, Bleakley C. BMJ Open 2023; 13(8): e073677.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37532486
INTRODUCTION: Sport-related concussion is one of the most common injuries in adolescent rugby players with evidence of prolonged recovery in some concussed athletes. Concussion is a complex pathophysiological process that can affect a variety of subsystems with multifactorial presentation. Most research on adolescents recovery after concussion focuses on neurocognitive functioning and symptom outcomes over the short term. There is a need to explore concussion recovery over time across multiple subsystems in adolescent rugby players.
Language: en
Adolescent; Paediatric neurology; SPORTS MEDICINE