Abstract

Recently, several urban areas are trying to mitigate the environmental impacts of traffic, where noise pollution is one of the main consequences. Thus, studying the determinants of traffic-related noise generation and developing a model that predicts the level of noise by controlling the influencing factors are crucial for transportation planning purposes. This research aims at utilizing the response surface method (RSM) to develop a robust statistical prediction model of traffic-related noise levels and optimize different traffic characteristics' ranges to reduce the expected noise levels. The results indicate that the rate of L(eq) increase is higher at traffic flow values less than the 1204 veh/h. The interaction effect of flow-speed and flow-heavy vehicle percentage pairs shows that L(eq) has peak values around 45.8 km/h and 28.71%, respectively, with almost symmetric value distribution about those center points. The main effects study indicates a direct effect of traffic flow, speed, density, and traffic composition on roadside noise levels. The prediction model has good representativeness of observed noise levels by predicted noise levels as the model has a high coefficient of determination (R(2) = 95.87% and R(2) adj = 92.26%) with a significance level of 0.0036. Then, the research presents a methodology to perform an optimization of the roadside noise level by defining traffic characteristics that can keep the noise level below 65 dB(A) or minimize noise level. Decision-makers could use the proposed method to control the roadside noise level.

