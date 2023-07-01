Abstract

Singing bowl sound meditation is an ancient practice that has been used for centuries in Tibetan and Buddhist cultures as a form of healing and relaxation. The practice involves the use of singing bowls, which produce a soothing sound believed to have a powerful effect on the body's energy system, helping to balance the chakras and promote healing. Over the years, several studies have been conducted to explore the effects of singing bowl sound meditation on mood, tension, and well-being. The reasons behind the positive effects of singing bowl sound healings are not fully understood. Possible explanations include alterations in brain waves, binaural beats, and the vibrations of singing bowls interacting with the energy field surrounding the human body, known as the biofield. Studies have shown that singing bowl sound meditation can produce physiological and psychological responses, reducing negative affect and increasing positive affect, as well as improving blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate. Singing bowl sound meditation may be an effective low-cost and low-technology intervention for reducing feelings of tension, anxiety, and depression while promoting spiritual well-being. However, further research is needed to determine the long-term effects of singing bowl sound meditation on physiological and psychological well-being, as well as its potential clinical applications.

