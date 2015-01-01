|
Citation
Jin M, Wang Z, Zhou Y, Zhong J. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1159678.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37529070
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Crimes of passion, characterized as unpremeditated impulsive aggression, have garnered increasing attention in recent years. Impulsivity, a major factor in crimes of passion, is also a common feature of various health conditions, including Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Childhood maltreatment is considered a significant precursor to BPD and is closely related to impulsivity. Although prior research has affirmed the relationship between impulsivity, childhood maltreatment, BPD, and criminal behavior, few studies have examined these variables' interconnections within the context of crimes of passion. This study seeks to explore the relationship between childhood maltreatment, BPD, and impulsivity in crimes of passion, assessing the former's impact on the latter.
Language: en
Keywords
childhood maltreatment; impulsivity; borderline personality disorder; crimes of passion; inmates