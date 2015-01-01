|
Kosydar-Bochenek J, Religa D, Knap M, Czop M, Knap B, Mędrzycka-Dąbrowska W, Krupa S. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1192315.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37529436
INTRODUCTION: Improving patient safety is one of the most critical components of modern healthcare. Emergency medical services (EMS) are, by nature, a challenging environment for ensuring patient safety. It is fast-paced, physically dangerous, and highly stressful, requiring rapid decision-making and action. This can create risks not only for patients but also for employees. We assessed variations in perceptions of safety culture in prehospital emergency care among an international sample of paramedics and nurses.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Safety Management; emergency medical services; safety culture; safety climate; Hospitals; *Emergency Medical Services; *Organizational Culture; nurse; paramedic; pre-hospital emergency care; safety attitudes questionnaire