Citation
Wang X, Huang J, Yang X, Liu Z, Zhou X. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37530099
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Several studies have examined the impact of parents' posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on their children's mental health, but few have evaluated the role of parents' specific PTSD trajectories. The aim of this study was to assess the mechanisms underlying distinct trajectories of parental PTSD that affect children's PTSD and depression through the feeling of safety.
Language: en
Keywords
children's depression; children's PTSD; feeling of safety; parental PTSD trajectories; traumatic events