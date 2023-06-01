|
Citation
|
Hultgren BA, Guttmannova K, Cadigan JM, Kilmer JR, Delawalla MLM, Lee CM, Larimer ME. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37530684
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Alcohol- and cannabis-impaired driving behaviors remain a public health concern especially among young adults (i.e., ages 18-25). Limited updates to prevention efforts for these behaviors may be due, in part, to limited understanding of malleable psychosocial predictors. The current study assessed associations between perceived injunctive norms (i.e., acceptability) of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI-A) and cannabis (DUI-C), and riding with a driver under the influence of alcohol (RWI-A) and cannabis (RWI-C) in Washington State young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
DUI; Young adults; Alcohol; Cannabis; Impaired driving; Norms; RWI