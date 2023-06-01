Abstract

PURPOSE: Alcohol- and cannabis-impaired driving behaviors remain a public health concern especially among young adults (i.e., ages 18-25). Limited updates to prevention efforts for these behaviors may be due, in part, to limited understanding of malleable psychosocial predictors. The current study assessed associations between perceived injunctive norms (i.e., acceptability) of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI-A) and cannabis (DUI-C), and riding with a driver under the influence of alcohol (RWI-A) and cannabis (RWI-C) in Washington State young adults.



METHODS: Participants included 1,941 young adults from the 2019 cohort of the Washington Young Adult Health Survey. Weighted logistic regressions assessed the associations between peer injunctive norms and impaired driving-related behaviors.



RESULTS: A weighted total of 11.5% reported DUI-A, 12.4% DUI-C, 10.9% RWI-A, and 20.9% RWI-C at least once in the past 30 days. Overlap between the outcomes was observed, indicating some young adults had engaged in multiple impaired driving-related behaviors. After controlling for substance use frequency, weighted logistic regressions indicated more positive perceived injunctive norms were associated with nearly 2 ½ times higher odds of DUI-A, 8 times higher odds of DUI-C, 4 times higher odds of RWI-A and six and a half times higher odds of RWI-C.



DISCUSSION: Results increase the understanding of how injunctive norms-a potentially malleable psychosocial factor-are associated with four impaired driving-related outcomes. Prevention programs that focus on assessing and addressing the norms of these outcomes individually and collectively, such as normative feedback interventions and media campaigns, may be helpful in reducing these behaviors.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en