Su AW, Johns WL, Bansal S. J. Am. Acad. Orthop. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons)

10.5435/JAAOS-D-23-00261

37531453

Martial arts are various systems of combat skills encompassing striking and grappling. Many styles have evolved into modern sports, and some have been included in the Olympics. The physicality of these can predispose practitioners to musculoskeletal injuries, such as anterior cruciate ligament ruptures; patellar, shoulder, or elbow instabilities; extremity fractures; and hand and spine injuries, which have been studied both clinically and biomechanically. The most common injury related to longer time loss from participation is an anterior cruciate ligament rupture. Higher injury incidence is associated with a higher level of experience and competition. Orthopaedic management of martial arts injuries should reflect the specific needs of each martial artist and the biomechanics of motions common to each style. Full-contact practitioners may benefit from broader surgical indications and special attention to the choice and positioning of implants; nonsurgical treatment may be appropriate for certain pediatric or noncontact practitioners. Approximately 60% of martial artists can return to the preinjury level of participation after a major injury. Injury prevention and rehabilitation programs should optimize neuromotor control and core engagement to ensure proper body mechanics. Gradual incorporation of martial arts movement into the postoperative physical therapy curriculum can benefit physical progress and help gain confidence toward full participation.


