Abstract

The topic of self-induced intoxication causing automatism is a complex legal question that straddles the border of psychiatry, the law, and social policy. It has been argued that women and children are predominantly positioned as victims of sexual and domestic violence, in which substances often play a part. This consideration sensitizes society to any legal measures that may potentially excuse, mitigate, or absolve perpetrators. The legal systems in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom have dealt with these situations as best as they can, sometimes inconsistently and sometimes coming into conflict with the public discourse and subsequent legislation. This article presents a comparison of case law and legislation among these three countries. We review the concept of automatism and self-induced intoxication leading to automatism, and we show how the courts have dealt with this subject.

Language: en