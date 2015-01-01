|
Citation
|
Kemp AM, Norton G, Neese M, Pei Y, O'Brien KH. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37531183
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This mixed method study examined how psychosocial factors from the Theory of Planned Behavior and Reasoned Action (TPB/RA) influence health-seeking behaviors after concussion, expanding from student-athlete TPB/RA research to assess the influence of psychosocial factors within a general college population. Participants: Two hundred and forty-four students participated from a large Southeastern public university.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; public health; college; theory of reasoned action and planned behavior