Citation
Susanti H, Hamid AYS, Putri AF, Setiawan A, Frida A, Fadilah R. J. Contin. Educ. Nurs. 2023; 54(8): 378-384.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Healio)
DOI
PMID
37531655
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Indonesian nurses receive training for disasters when they take an undergraduate nursing program at the university, but there have been variations in the curriculum. Moreover, there is still limited informal training available specifically for disaster nursing. Therefore, needs assessments are necessary to identify the gap between Indonesian disaster nurses' existing and expected competencies. This study was conducted to identify competencies needed by disaster nurses.
Language: en