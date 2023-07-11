Abstract

BACKGROUND: Indonesian nurses receive training for disasters when they take an undergraduate nursing program at the university, but there have been variations in the curriculum. Moreover, there is still limited informal training available specifically for disaster nursing. Therefore, needs assessments are necessary to identify the gap between Indonesian disaster nurses' existing and expected competencies. This study was conducted to identify competencies needed by disaster nurses.



METHOD: A descriptive qualitative approach was used in this study. Data were collected from August to September 2019 from three areas in Indonesia: Yogyakarta, Lombok, and Jakarta. These areas frequently experience natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and floods. Thirty-two nurses were interviewed. Data were analyzed with a descriptive qualitative approach.



RESULTS: The study highlighted three main competencies needed by Indonesian nurses, which are physical, psychological, and managerial.



CONCLUSION: Training for disaster nurses needs to balance the achievement of competencies related to physical, psychological, and managerial needs. [J Contin Educ Nurs. 2023;54(8):378-384.].

