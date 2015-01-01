Abstract

Between 2013 and 2019 the suicide rate for African American young persons 15-24 years of age rose by 47% for males and 59% for females. Presently, little is known about factors that contribute to the suicidal behavior of African Americans in late adolescence and emerging adulthood. However, considering the coinciding increase in high potency marijuana use among African American young persons and literature suggesting a potential link between marijuana use and suicidal behavior, we examined early onset marijuana use as a risk factor for suicidal ideation. The sample included 221African American students (70% female and M(age) = 20.3, SD = 1.97) attending an HBCU between 2019 and 2020. We employed multivariable logistic regression analysis that included suicidal ideation as the outcome variable and early onset marijuana use as the explanatory variable, while controlling for demographic factors and mental health treatment status. Approximately 19% of the sample reported suicidal ideation. Early onset marijuana use was reported by 28% of students. Compared to students who never used marijuana, early onset users were three times as likely to report suicidal ideation (AOR = 3.33, 95% CI = 1.06-10.44). In conclusion, early onset marijuana use may place African American young persons at increased risk for suicidal ideation. Marijuana use may be an important malleable risk factor that can be targeted in suicide prevention interventions designed for African American college students. More research is warranted.

