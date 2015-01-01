Abstract

[Purpose] Older adults requiring long-term care have a higher rate of falls than older adults who do not. This study aimed to examine the relationship between falls and fear of falling and their characteristics from the perspective of older adults requiring long-term care based on a sub-item in the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale. [Participants and Methods] This study included 51 older adults who were certified as needing long-term care. Fear of falling was measured using the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale. The Modified Falls Efficacy Scale and basic information, such as cognitive function, history of falls, level of care required, and age, were collected and analyzed based on the fall or non-fall groups. [Results] The fall and non-fall groups had 27 and 24 participants, respectively. Comparisons between the groups showed significant differences in the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale scores. Binomial logistic regression analysis results showed that "crossing the street (pedestrian crossing)" was significantly associated with falls (odds ratio=0.75). [Conclusion] In this study, falls were associated with fear of falling; specifically, among the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale items, "crossing the street (pedestrian crossing)" was significantly associated with falls.

Language: en