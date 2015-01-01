Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines the influence of 2 noncognitive skills, self-esteem and teamwork, on social disaster response awareness among Korean adolescents. Although self-esteem is a well-established predictor of health-related knowledge, the inclusion of teamwork in this study is motivated by its collective nature and its relevance to social norms.



METHODS: This study used data from the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey 2018 (KCYPS 2018). Sibling fixed effects models, which account for the common unobserved characteristics shared by siblings within the same family, were estimated.



RESULTS: Conventional ordinary least square models showed that both self-esteem and teamwork are significant predictors of social disaster response awareness (bs = .011 and.014, respectively). However, our preferred sibling fixed effects estimates revealed that the controlling for unobserved family-level confounders attenuates the association for self-esteem, rendering it statistically insignificant (b = .003, p = .33). Despite some attenuation, the association between teamwork and social disaster response awareness was robust to controlling for sibling fixed effects (b = .010, p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: The study's finding emphasizes the role of students' interpersonal noncognitive abilities in their social disaster response awareness. An intervention aimed at enhancing adolescents' teamwork may be effective to improve their awareness about how to respond to social disasters. Policymakers and practitioners may consider developing social disaster preparedness curricula that highlight the importance of social disaster response measures as community rules or social norms, in addition to safeguarding personal safety.

Language: en