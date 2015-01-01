Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: It is unknown whether bullying and gender diversity are associated with increased headache frequency in adolescents. Our study aimed to assess the association between peer victimization, gender diversity, and frequent recurrent headaches in adolescents, while controlling for age, sex, socioeconomic status, and potential confounders (mood and anxiety disorders, suicidality).



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional observational study of adolescents aged 12-17 using data from a Canadian population-based health survey. Headache frequency was dichotomized into '≤once/week' or '>once/week' (i.e. frequent recurrent headaches). Logistic regression was used to quantify the association between frequent peer victimization (overt or relational), gender diversity (female sex at birth+male gender, male sex at birth+female gender, or gender diverse), mood/anxiety disorder, suicidality, and the odds of frequent recurrent headaches. The fully adjusted multivariable logistic regression model included all exposures and was controlled for age, sex, and socioeconomic status. Bootstrap replicate weighting was used to account for survey design effects.



RESULTS: There were an estimated 2,268,840 eligible participants (weighted sample size) (mean age=14.4y, 48.8% females, 0.5% gender diverse) and 11.2% reported frequent recurrent headaches. Frequent recurrent headaches were associated with older age (OR=1.26 per year of age, 95%CI=1.20-1.31), female sex (OR=2.89, 95%CI=2.47-3.37), and being gender diverse (OR=3.30, 95%CI=1.64-6.63, adjusted for age/sex). Youth with frequent headaches had higher odds of experiencing both overt and relational bullying compared to peers (OR=2.69, 95%CI=2.31-3.14, and OR=3.03, 95%CI=2.58-3.54, adjusted for age/sex). In the fully adjusted model, frequent headaches were no longer associated with gender diversity (OR=1.53, 95%CI=0.63-3.69), but were still associated with frequent overt and relational peer victimization (OR=1.82, 95%CI=1.41-2.34, and OR=1.54, 95%CI=1.17-2.03, respectively), suicidality (OR=1.83, 95%CI=1.44-2.32), and having a mood or anxiety disorder (OR=1.50, 95%CI=1.01-2.21, and OR=1.74, 95%CI=1.24-2.45, respectively). In a model adjusted for age, sex, and mood/anxiety disorders, the risk of suicidality increased incrementally with headache frequency.



DISCUSSION: Peer victimization and suicidality may be associated with higher headache frequency in adolescents with headaches, independently of mood and anxiety symptoms. Gender diverse adolescents may have a higher risk of experiencing frequent headaches as compared to cisgender peers, and this may be explained by associated psychosocial factors (anxiety, depression, suicidality, peer victimization).

Language: en