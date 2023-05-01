SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson T, Gurubhagavatula I. Sleep Med. Clin. 2023; 18(3): 349-359.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsmc.2023.05.007

PMID

37532374

Abstract

This article summarizes the definitions of vigilance, fatigue, and sleepiness, as well as tools used in their assessment. Consideration is given to the strengths and limitations of the different subjective and objective tools. Future directions for research are also discussed, as well as the public health importance of continued investigation in this subject.


Language: en

Keywords

Fatigue; Vigilance; Sleepiness; Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS); Karolinska sleepiness scale (KSS); Maintenance of wakefulness test (MWT); Multiple sleep latency test (MSLT); Stanford sleepiness scale (SSS)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print