Citation
Johnson T, Gurubhagavatula I. Sleep Med. Clin. 2023; 18(3): 349-359.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37532374
Abstract
|
This article summarizes the definitions of vigilance, fatigue, and sleepiness, as well as tools used in their assessment. Consideration is given to the strengths and limitations of the different subjective and objective tools. Future directions for research are also discussed, as well as the public health importance of continued investigation in this subject.
Language: en
Keywords
Fatigue; Vigilance; Sleepiness; Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS); Karolinska sleepiness scale (KSS); Maintenance of wakefulness test (MWT); Multiple sleep latency test (MSLT); Stanford sleepiness scale (SSS)