Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidality in youth is a serious public health problem. The Texas Youth Depression and Suicide Research Network (TX-YDSRN) was initiated in 2020 to create a research registry for youth with depression and/or suicidality in Texas. This report presents baseline clinical/demographic characteristics of the first 1000 participants, focusing on suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



METHODS: The registry includes 8-20-year-old youth receiving treatment for depression, or who screen positive for depression and/or suicidal ideation/behavior. Baseline data include diagnosis, depression/anxiety severity, suicidal ideation/behavior, trauma history, and measures of resilience.



RESULTS: We present baseline data on the first 1000 participants. Most (79.6%) of the sample had a primary depressive disorder. The sample had moderate to severe depression (Patient Health Questionnaire for Adolescents, PHQ-A; 12.9 ± 6.4) and anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder, GAD-7; 11.3 ± 5.9). Nearly half reported ≥1 lifetime suicide attempts and 90% reported lifetime or current suicidal ideation. Participants with past/current suicidality (attempts and/or ideation) had greater illness severity (depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts/behaviors), lower resilience, and higher rates of trauma exposure than those without suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: Baseline data indicate moderate levels of depression, anxiety, and suicidality and their correlates in this cohort. Future reports will determine trajectories of outcomes and predictors, moderators, and social determinants related to these outcomes.

