Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Extant literature suggests that dispositional mindfulness may reduce the impact perceived stress has on the severity of suicidal ideation (SI). Only one study has analyzed this question but did so with a cross-sectional design in a sample of undergraduate women.



METHODS: This study analyzed the potential moderating role of dispositional mindfulness on the relation between perceived stress and SI cross-sectionally and at one-week follow-up in a sample of US adults (N = 598) with a history of SI.



RESULTS: Results indicated that dispositional mindfulness and its facets were inversely related to perceived stress, SI severity at baseline, and SI severity one week later. At baseline, regression results indicated that only the nonreacting component of dispositional mindfulness interacted with perceived stress to concurrently predict SI severity. This relation was not significant when SI severity was measured one week later.



LIMITATIONS: Study results are limited by the high attrition rate from baseline to follow-up and the relatively homogeneous sample.



CONCLUSION: Study results indicate that dispositional mindfulness, particularly components related to nonreacting, is inversely related to SI severity concurrently but not prospectively. Interventions focused on mindfulness skills, particularly skills around nonreaction to inner experience, may be beneficial for those considering suicide.

