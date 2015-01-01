Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dog bite injuries are a source of significant morbidity and expense in the USA, and rates of hospitalization have been rising. Children are at increased risk of dog bites compared with adults, yet there is a lack of published material on factors affecting hospital course. The objective of this study is to explore factors associated with increased length of stay (LOS), more complex course of care and post-discharge return rates in this population.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted of all patients presenting to our urban, academic children's hospital for dog bite injuries between January 2016 and May 2021. Only those patients admitted for inpatient care were included, as identified through our institution's trauma registry, and variables were examined prior to, during, and after hospital stay.



RESULTS: 739 pediatric patients in total were treated for dog bites during the study period, of which 349 were admitted. Analysis revealed two pre-admission predictors of increased LOS: bone fracture (mean LOS=5.3 days vs. 2.5 days, p=0.013) and prior medical comorbidity (4.3 days vs. 2.8 days, p=0.042). After admission, fractures were associated with a higher rate of postoperative complications (16% vs. 5.6%, p=0.014) and return (13% vs. 2.0%, p<0.001), primarily due to wound infection. Although the facial region represented the largest proportion of fractures, long bone fractures of the arm and leg were noted to have comparatively higher LOS and complication rates. Postoperative complications were not associated with any documented infection at admission.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that long bone fractures in pediatric dog bites can be an underappreciated source of latent wound infection associated with late-presenting negative outcomes. Increased awareness of these relationships could lead to earlier detection of infection in this vulnerable population. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, Prognostic / Epidemiological.

Language: en