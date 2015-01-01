Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Problematic Internet use (PIU), which is associated with deliberate self-harm (DSH), has become a common problem among adolescents. Life satisfaction (LS) may be able to mitigate the negative influences of PIU and DSH. But the longitudinal associations among them are yet to be well-researched.



METHODS: A longitudinal study with three-wave data collection involving 6092 adolescents was carried out in China. PIU, LS, and DSH were assessed using the Young Internet Addiction Test, the Satisfaction with Life Scale, and the Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory Nine-Item Version, respectively. A cross-lagged model was used to analyze the longitudinal interactions between them. Generalized Estimating Equations were adopted to identify their influential factors.



RESULTS: The prevalence of single DSH behaviors from wave 1 to wave 3 was 5.04%, 5.00%, and 4.67%, and the repeated DHS from wave 1 to wave 3 was 2.9%, 3.2%, and 3.4%, respectively. Bidirectional longitudinal predictive associations were revealed between PIU and LS (p＜0.001), and LS and DSH (p＜0.001). DSH could longitudinally predict PIU (p＜0.001). Gender and age were associated with PIU, LS, and DSH (p＜0.001), and PIU was influenced by ethnicity (p＜0.001).



CONCLUSION: PIU and LS, LS and DSH were associated bidirectionally. Adolescents with more severe DSH behaviors were inclined to become addicted to the Internet, and adolescents with a history of DSH had a higher risk of recurring DSH. Parents, schools, and administrators need to improve the LS of adolescents, with a particular focus on older, female adolescents.

