Richards VL, Glenn SD, Turrisi RJ, Altstaedter A, Mallett KA, Russell MA. Alcohol (Hanover, York County, Pa.) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023)
37533347
BACKGROUND: Alcohol-induced blackouts (AIBs) are experienced frequently by college student drinkers and are more likely to occur on days with high-intensity drinking (HID; 8+ for females/10+ for males) compared to non-HID days. Research suggests that AIBs are associated with experiencing other alcohol-related consequences (ARCs), including more severe ARCs (SARCs; e.g., legal and sexual consequences), but we do not know whether individuals experience more ARCs and more SARCs on occasions when they black out versus do not black out. This study examines the associations between AIBs and a) total number of ARCs and b) SARCs.
alcohol-induced blackout; alcohol-related consequences; college student drinking; multilevel modeling