Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol-induced blackouts (AIBs) are experienced frequently by college student drinkers and are more likely to occur on days with high-intensity drinking (HID; 8+ for females/10+ for males) compared to non-HID days. Research suggests that AIBs are associated with experiencing other alcohol-related consequences (ARCs), including more severe ARCs (SARCs; e.g., legal and sexual consequences), but we do not know whether individuals experience more ARCs and more SARCs on occasions when they black out versus do not black out. This study examines the associations between AIBs and a) total number of ARCs and b) SARCs.



METHODS: Students (N=462, 51.7% female, 87.7% White, M(age) =20.1) were assessed across 6 weekends via e-surveys (80-97% response rate). Multilevel models were conducted to test for main effects, controlling for drinking (HID or estimated blood alcohol concentration; eBAC) and sex.



RESULTS: Drinking days when an AIB was experienced resulted in greater total ARCs (b=3.54, 95% CI: 3.10, 3.99) and greater SARCs (b=0.77, 95% CI: 0.60, 0.95) per day compared to non-AIB days. The more frequently a person experienced an AIB, the more total ARCs (b=5.33, 95% CI: 4.40, 6.25) and SARCs (1.05, 95% CI: 0.80, 1.30) they reported on average.



CONCLUSION: AIB days were associated with higher levels of harm than non-AIB days, even at the same levels of drinking. Interventions that focus on reducing the occurrence of AIBs and factors that contribute to AIBs, in addition to drinking alcohol, may help reduce total harm associated with drinking among college students.

