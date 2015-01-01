Abstract

Erectile dysfunction (ED) can have negative consequences for men and their intimate partners. The purpose of the present research was to replicate and extend the results of previous studies concerning the connections that ED has with partner-directed behaviors using a sample of heterosexual romantic couples. Specifically, we used an actor-partner interdependence mediation model to examine whether the associations that ED had with men's mate retention behaviors, partner-directed insults, partner-directed violence, and partner-inflicted injuries were mediated by suspicious jealousy, but not reactive jealousy. These associations were examined in 113 romantic couples, using men's self-reports, and partner-reports provided by their female partners.



RESULTS indicated that suspicious jealousy (but not reactive jealousy) mediated the associations that ED had with men's use of partner-directed behaviors, such that higher levels of ED were associated with men experiencing more suspicious jealousy, which, in turn, was associated with more cost-inflicting mate retention behaviors, benefit-provisioning mate retention behaviors, partner-directed insults, partner-directed violence, and partner-inflicted injury. However, there were some discrepancies between the reports provided by men and women such that these associations emerged more consistently in the partner-reports provided by women than in the self-reports provided by men.



DISCUSSION addresses evolutionary implications of these findings, as well as limitations of this research and directions for research concerning ED.

Language: en