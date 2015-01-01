Abstract

Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is a widespread and serious public health concern, with long-term impacts on overall health in adulthood. According to a systematic review published in 2018, the prevalence of CSA in China ranges from 11.6% to 20.2%[1]. A longitudinal study from New Zealand demonstrated that CSA negatively influences a broad range of adult developmental outcomes, including mental disorders, psychological wellbeing, sexual risk-taking, physical health, and socioeconomic wellbeing[2]. Therefore, CSA is considered a long-term hazard to the overall health of adults and is associated with poor quality of life (QoL).



The World Health Organization defines QoL as "An individual's perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live and in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns". Studies have reported a negative relationship between CSA and QoL in adults. However, these studies did not consider several characteristics of CSA, such as the duration, type, period, and self-perceived impact of CSA. The relationship between CSA and health outcomes varies according to the characteristics of the CSA. For example, students with continuous exposure to CSA victimization are at a higher risk of developing severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms[3]. Regarding the sensitive period of CSA, Capretto[4] demonstrated that compared with other developmental periods, early (< 5 years of age) and late (> 13 years of age) CSA experiences were stronger predictors of depression and PTSD symptoms in adulthood. Moreover, the subjective experience of childhood maltreatment is strongly associated with a high risk of psychopathological conditions, highlighting the need to examine the subjective perceptions of CSA[5]. Therefore, understanding the correlation between CSA and QoL considering the various features of CSA is particularly important...

